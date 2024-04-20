The Nightmare Of Netflix's Baby Reindeer Happened To Richard Gadd In Real Life

Content warning: This article discusses topics that may be triggering to some readers, including stalking, grooming, and sexual assault.

In 2019, Scottish comedian and writer Richard Gadd performed a one-man play called "Baby Reindeer" at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, winning the Scotsman Fringe First Award for New Writing and a Stage Award for Acting Excellence for his performance. The success launched an award-winning run of the show, including performances in London's West End, culminating with an Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre. Now, the hit play is a seven-episode miniseries on Netflix, which has had audiences buzzing since its release on April 11. Gadd once again stars in this story about how a man being stalked forced him to process a long-buried trauma, as well as reflect on his own culpability in a situation where law enforcement is often of little help.

Gadd plays a fictionalized version of himself named Donny Gunn, who shows kindness to a thirtysomething woman named Martha (brilliantly played by Jessica Gunning) at a pub who ends up stalking him for years. To exacerbate things, her harassment starts after Donny has endured countless traumas, including being groomed and repeatedly raped by his television industry mentor, Darrien (Tom Goodman-Hill), which Donny hasn't fully allowed himself to process. What makes "Baby Reindeer" so compelling is not just Martha's dangerous, escalating behavior, but the acute ways Donny is shown in a negative light and complicit at times with his interactions with Martha. This makes for a complicated, nuanced, and deeply uncomfortable watch, but one that brings a brutal honesty that could only come from an autobiographical story.

And that's because "Baby Reindeer" is based on true events that happened to Gadd, and this piece is his artistic therapy in processing and making sense of it all.