Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 Review: The Incredible Animated Series Ends On A High Note

With every season of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," I have found myself putting this delightful animated comedy series through the "wife test." It's simple enough, really. Will my wife — a fairly casual "Star Trek" fan who has seen plenty of the original series and a lot of "The Next Generation" — enjoy this show, which builds so much of its humor on references and in-jokes and Easter eggs built to cater to the lizard brains of serious, hardcore "Trek" dorks?

And every season, the answer is a resounding yes. That's the low-key beauty of "Lower Decks," a show that promises to be catnip for nerds-in-the-know but slyly offers the full "Star Trek" experience to any kind of fan with any kind of knowledge level. When I, the lifelong fan, watch "Lower Decks," I'm translating the quick references and luxuriating in how the show addresses the minutiae that another series set in this universe wouldn't have the time to explore. When she watches it, she's simply invested in the stories of Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford, and Mariner, the low-ranking (but increasingly less so) crew members of the USS Cerritos, an anonymous and largely overlooked Starfleet vessel assigned to the tedious missions the more important ships get to ignore.

It would've been easy for "Lower Decks" to be a simple gag factory catering to the impulses of super-fans. Instead, it does that while also telling stories that hit home, starring characters who invite our affections and our loyalty as much as any live-action series. It's a perfect balance: a "Star Trek" comedy series that loves "Star Trek" so much that it can't help but be "Star Trek" even when it's poking fun at "Star Trek." The wife test proves that this crew matters to her like Picard and Data and Worf matter to me.

Which makes it all the more bittersweet that the show's fifth season, where it remains as smart and funny and sweet as ever, is its last.