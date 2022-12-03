Why Ending Cartoon Network's Craig Of The Creek Is A Huge Mistake

2022 has been a devastating year for the world of animation. The Oscars kicked things off by relegating animated feature films to nothing more than children's fodder, Netflix is slowly disintegrating its entire animation department, an animated voice-over legend left this mortal plane far too soon, some of the best animated films of the year were unceremoniously dropped on streaming instead of being given the opportunity to shine in theaters, and HBO Max has absolutely obliterated its animation catalog, recreating the very problem that Cartoon Network was created to solve. Animators are continuing to fight for fair wages and better work environments while the industry as a whole continues to treat the medium with the same modicum of respect given to a wet newspaper.

During the HBO Max Animation Purge of 2022, which saw beloved titles like "Infinity Train," "OK K.O.! – Let's Be Heroes," and "Close Enough" wiped from the platform, there was also an announcement that Cartoon Network shows "Craig of the Creek" and the preschool spin-off series "Jessica's Big Little World" were having their episode orders cut in half. Considering "Craig of the Creek" is the channel's star in the post-"Adventure Time" era, the fact not even the biggest show on the air could escape the clutches of animation devastation in the wake of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger was terrifying.

We wrote the final episode of Craig of the Creek today. pic.twitter.com/Z13GcZPsjM — Ben Levin (@ben_levin) December 2, 2022

Co-creator Ben Levin took to Twitter today to announce that the final episode of "Craig of the Creek" had been written, confirming that the episode order chop also meant the end of the show. It cannot be overstated what an unfortunate decision this was, as ending "Craig of the Creek" is a huge mistake.