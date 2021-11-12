The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder Trailer: The Beloved Series Returns

*Stefon voice* New York's hottest club is "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" trailer. This trailer has everything: a father encasing his offspring in a literal suit of armor, a daughter walking in on her parents having sex, a Suge Knight joke, and a jacked granny.

The original series helped break down representational barriers on television when it was on, and it made a huge impact on a generation of viewers who were able to see themselves reflected on screen in characters like Penny (Kyla Pratt), the 14-year-old protagonist, and her overprotective and over-the-top father, Oscar (Tommy Davidson).

This new iteration will be overseen by creator and executive producer Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar, who were both instrumental to the success of the original. And while remakes and revivals are all the rage these days, it's rare that the entire cast gets asked to come back – but that's exactly what's happening here. Pratt and Davidson will be joined by Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, the great Jo Marie Payton as Suga Mama, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez. Plus, Cedric the Entertainer is coming back as Uncle Bobby Proud.

But they'll also be joined by a slew of other famous voices: Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Leslie Odom Jr., Chance the Rapper, Tiffany Haddish, Gabrielle Union, Anthony Anderson, Lena Waithe, Al Roker, Jaden Smith, Jane Lynch, Eva Longoria, Glynn Turman, Brenda Song, Marsai Martin, Normani, Debbie Allen, Tina Knowles (Beyoncé's mom), and the Olympic trio of Dominique Dawes, Gabby Douglas, and Laurie Hernandez.

"The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" is set to premiere on Disney+ in February 2022, and the original series is currently available to stream in case you'd like to get all caught up before the revival begins.