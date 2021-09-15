New The Proud Family Revival Adds An All-Star Lineup Of Guests Including Lil Nas X, Lizzo, And So Many More
The beloved Disney animated series, "The Proud Family," marks its 20th anniversary today, and to celebrate, Disney+ announced an all-star lineup of guests for the forthcoming 2022 revival, "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder."
Disney+ took to social media to announce the mind-blowing cast of musicians, actors, and pop culture personalities and it might be one of the most impressive rosters of talent ... ever. "The Proud Family" was groundbreaking upon premiere as the historic first animated Disney Channel Original Series, so it makes perfect sense that Disney+ would go all out to celebrate the revival.
Who's Joining the Revival?
Massive megastars like Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Leslie Odom Jr. of "Hamilton" fame, and Chance the Rapper have all signed on, alongside Tiffany Haddish, Gabrielle Union, Anthony Anderson, Lena Waithe, Al Roker, Jaden Smith, Jane Lynch, Eva Longoria, Glynn Turman, Brenda Song, and Marsai Martin.
The internet has also been in a frenzy over the casting announcement of "X Factor" and former Fifth Harmony member, Normani, who absolutely crushed it last week with an incredible VMA performance of her single "Wild Side."
Olympians Dominique Dawes, Gabby Douglas, and Laurie Hernandez are also scheduled to appear, as will the mother of Beyonce herself, Tina Knowles.
For the full list, see the announcement from Disney+ below:
Welcome to the family. 🌟 Meet some of the guest stars of #TheProudFamily: #LouderAndProuder! The Original Series premieres in 2022 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/IyCfzVk6jI
— Disney+ (@disneyplus) September 15, 2021
What is The Proud Family About?
"The Proud Family" debuted in 2001 and ended in 2005 after only two seasons. The show centered on the life of fourteen-year-old Penny Proud as she navigates the transitional years between childhood and adulthood and dreaded junior high drama. Fortunately, Penny comes from a wonderful family who, despite their hilarious quirks and hijinks, are here to love and support one another.
"The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" will see the return of executive producer Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar, who led the original series, both at the helm. The revival isn't due until 2022, but the entirety of the original run of "The Proud Family" is available to stream on Disney+.
Is The Original Cast Returning?
In the best possible news, the entire original voice cast will be returning. Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, Jo Marie Payton as Suga Mama, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez. Additional recurring stars include Asante Blackk as Penny's boyfriend, Kareem, Artist Dubose aka A Boogie wit da Hoodie as Francis "KG" Leibowitz-Jenkins, Raquel Lee Bolleau as Nubia Gross, Marcus T. Paulk as Myron, and Cedric the Entertainer will also return as comedic gold incarnate, Uncle Bobby Proud.
The series will also feature the addition of a new kid on the block named Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, set to be voiced by Keke Palmer.
There's no set date for the revival just yet, but if Lil Nas X has his way, we're surely in for a treat.
i would like to thank the academy for my award in advance https://t.co/234dUPVF2y
— MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 15, 2021