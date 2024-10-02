Barbarian Team Drops One Of 2024's Best Trailers For New Horror Movie Companion
Sometimes a trailer comes along that's a bit of a surprise, lurking in the peripheral of the hype cycle so that when it drops, it's a refreshing surprise. The teaser trailer for "Companion," from the team behind the 2022 horror hit "Barbarian," is just that kind of trailer. Featuring a sweetly sinister Jack Quaid and a truly terrified Sophie Thatcher, the teaser gives us a look into what could be one of next year's biggest surprise hits. The teaser is delightfully tongue-in-cheek, starting off with, "The studio that brought you 'The Notebook' cordially invites you to experience a new kind of love story," written in elegant cursive script, though it's clear that this movie will be nothing like "The Notebook."
Instead of following Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams on a heart-wrenching love story throughout their lives, it looks like we're going to watch Quaid and Thatcher as he torments her and threatens her, even as she tries to escape. There are clearly some other elements happening here, as the movie is being marketed as science fiction and we see Thatcher's arm on fire in a way I don't think any human could withstand, but we'll have to wait and see to find out what the heck is going on for certain. Check out the trailer above for clues!
Companion looks like a wild ride
The teaser trailer looks absolutely twisted, and hopefully forthcoming full trailers don't spoil anything because this seems like the kind of movie that's best left as mysterious as possible. For those who want to know more however, Warner Bros. did share a phone number on its Twitter/X post for the trailer that curious fans can text to "Find Your Companion today," which is mighty intriguing.
"Companion" was written and directed by Drew Hancock, best known for his work on the Jane Levy-starring sitcom "Suburgatory," and stars Thatcher ("Yellowjackets"), Quaid ("The Boys"), Lukas Gage ("Smile 2"), Megan Suri ("Never Have I Ever"), Harvey Guillén ("What We Do in the Shadows") and Rupert Friend ("Asteroid City"). In exciting news for horror fans, the movie was produced by the team behind "Barbarian," including producers Raphael Margules, J.D. Lifshitz, Roy Lee, and writer/director Zach Cregger. That means we're pretty much guaranteed a wild ride of a movie, because "Barbarian" was the kind of horror flick where you never know what's going to happen next, and that's extremely exciting. Add in that killer cast, and "Companion" looks like it's going to be one fantastic film.
"Companion" will premiere in theaters only beginning on January 8, 2025, internationally and then nationwide in the United States on January 10, 2025.