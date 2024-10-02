Barbarian Team Drops One Of 2024's Best Trailers For New Horror Movie Companion

Sometimes a trailer comes along that's a bit of a surprise, lurking in the peripheral of the hype cycle so that when it drops, it's a refreshing surprise. The teaser trailer for "Companion," from the team behind the 2022 horror hit "Barbarian," is just that kind of trailer. Featuring a sweetly sinister Jack Quaid and a truly terrified Sophie Thatcher, the teaser gives us a look into what could be one of next year's biggest surprise hits. The teaser is delightfully tongue-in-cheek, starting off with, "The studio that brought you 'The Notebook' cordially invites you to experience a new kind of love story," written in elegant cursive script, though it's clear that this movie will be nothing like "The Notebook."

Instead of following Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams on a heart-wrenching love story throughout their lives, it looks like we're going to watch Quaid and Thatcher as he torments her and threatens her, even as she tries to escape. There are clearly some other elements happening here, as the movie is being marketed as science fiction and we see Thatcher's arm on fire in a way I don't think any human could withstand, but we'll have to wait and see to find out what the heck is going on for certain. Check out the trailer above for clues!