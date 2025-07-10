Murderbot Season 2 Is Coming, But The Sci-Fi Series Faces One Major Challenge

There's some great news for fans of the Apple TV+ sci-fi comedy series "Murderbot," though it's sadly not a spin-off that's entirely just full-length episodes of "Sanctuary Moon." We'll still probably get more chances to see our favorite fictional space soap opera, however, as Apple has announced that "Murderbot" has been greenlit for a second season. That's right folks, we're talking more murder, more bot, and more of star Alexander Skarsgård absolutely killing it as an awkward weirdo robot who just wants to watch his shows in peace instead of getting dragged into human nonsense.

The show, based on the first novella in Martha Wells' "The Murderbot Diaries" series, is a tremendous amount of fun with a terrific ensemble cast that helps make Skarsgård's dryness work and makes this unbelievable world feel more real. There's just one teensy problem for fans who have gotten attached to the scrappy hippies from the Preservation Alliance: Murderbot (Skarsgård) leaves them behind in the second book, going to work for a new group of irritating humans. We know he doesn't exactly feel a connection to them, but audiences are bound to miss these characters that we've gotten to know for the whole first season. Can "Murderbot" work with a whole new supporting cast? Probably! But it's going to take some doing.