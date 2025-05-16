Who Plays Gurathin On Apple TV+'s Murderbot?

The new Apple TV+ sci-fi series "Murderbot" stars Alexander Skarsgård as the titular cyborg, who's able to hack his system and go rogue. Unfortunately, free will does little for a mildly outdated security construct whose only desires in life are to watch bad TV and be left in peace — especially since the self-appointed Murderbot understands all too well that no one can ever find out that it has free will in the first place.

Peace, of course, is not on the cards when you're the titular character on what may turn out to be one of the best sci-fi shows on Apple TV+. Murderbot soon becomes the chosen SecUnit of a scientist expedition that's heading toward a mystery planet, which contains more than its share of dangers. It doesn't help Murderbot that it doesn't fully comprehend or appreciate humanity ... and even less helpful is the fact that the group soon discovers its sentience, and it has to actually communicate with them.

The expedition member who proves to be the undoing of Murderbot's anonymity is Gurathin, a melancholic man with some handy technological talents of his own. Due to his sceptical nature and, let's face it, basic observation skills, Gurathin almost immediately becomes suspicious of Murderbot and is instrumental in finding out that it has gone rogue. Understandably, this means that Murderbot and Gurathin don't exactly see eye to eye. In order to match Skarsgård's offbeat performance with a similarly nervous energy, the show turned to a true expert of this particular acting style when casting Gurathin: David Dastmalchian.

