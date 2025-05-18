Murderbot Pulls Off The One Thing Dexter And Hannibal Failed To Do

This article contains spoilers for "Murderbot" season 1, episodes 1 & 2.

Some of the best moments in television history involve seeing antiheroes getting away with it — oddball characters living secret lives, clever enough to evade capture, punishment, and family members distancing themselves after learning about the dark deeds they've been performing behind the scenes. Well, at least for the first few seasons. In the case of shows like "Dexter" and "Hannibal," perhaps the most frustrating element was that it took so long for supporting characters to pick up on the odd vibe emanating from the titular terrors, who are, at first glance, quite clearly absolute nutballs.

How a blood spatter analyst who loved his job so much that he had sprays of red dotted around his house as art didn't set off alarm bells for everyone who spoke to him bordered on farce and was as ludicrous as the show's ending. The same goes for Mads Mikkelsen's cold, calculated psychologist, who, while caught early in the short-lived show, should still have raised more suspicion than he did when working alongside the FBI. It's keeping the act going that ultimately leads to eye-rolling evasion, making you question how people are oblivious to it all. Now, one show is daring to replicate that dynamic and has everything ironed out to ensure that the shifty character at its center is getting away with things in the right way. Whereas the likes of "Dexter" and "Hannibal" featured dead-eyed murderers at the center of their stories, Apple TV+'s "Murderbot" pulls off this all-too-familiar schtick because of one straightforward detail — he isn't human at all.

