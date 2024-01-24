Reacher Season 3 Will Be Based On The Best Jack Reacher Book

You don't stop Jack Reacher. I mean, have you seen the size of that guy? And you don't stop his TV series either, since Prime Video has officially confirmed that production is underway on "Reacher" season 3 following the explosive finale of season 2 last week. This is only good news for fans: there was a way-too-long two-year break between seasons 1 and 2 of the brutal, wildly entertaining action series, and with cameras already rolling, that means season 3 will likely arrive sooner rather than later. Perhaps by the end of 2024? Prime's official press release doesn't specify, but it does contain other details to absorb and enjoy.

First of all, "Reacher" season 3 will be based on "Persuader," the seventh novel in author Lee Child's long-running series. This is excellent news. We'll dwell on this momentarily. The release does note that season 3 is filming in Toronto, which means Canada could be doubling for the books' New England locations (unless they've changed up the locations entirely), and that Maria Sten's Frances Neagley will return, although she's not present in the original book. Still, it's easy to imagine how Neagley could fit into the action with a little bit of creative elbow grease. Plus, Sten's chemistry with star Alan Ritchson is second to none. Why waste that?

And finally, there's this brisk synopsis: "Reacher must go undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past."

I'll say this much — that barebones plot synopsis doesn't even hint at the balls-to-the-wall ride that is "Persuader," a book so intense and violent and outlandish that it makes the other typically macho and brutal Reacher books look positively tame. "Persuader" is a lurid masterpiece of an action novel. This is a reason to get excited.