Reacher Season 2 Finale Explained: No More Bad Luck And Trouble

This post contains spoilers for Season 2 of "Reacher."

The penultimate episode of "Reacher" season 2 ends on a cliffhanger, where Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) makes an impossible choice: he walks straight into the lion's den to save his dear friends. Things haven't been rosy for Reacher and his pals since the new season's inception, as the catalyst for the group banding together was the death of their mutual friend, Calvin Franz (Luke Bilyk), who served alongside them in the 110th Special Investigations Unit.

At the end of season 1, we see Reacher leaving Margrave to continue his wandering lifestyle, but the nature of this new case forces him to contend with his self-inflicted loneliness and tendency to keep people at bay. With his friends' lives on the line, Reacher must completely embrace his maverick spirit and throw a comically evil dude out of a helicopter to avenge his dead friends. And in typical Reacher fashion, he does.

The latest season's finale is pitch-perfect in several ways. The bad guys are defeated, the nuclear missile threat posed by Project Little Wing is averted (and put to a much safer, better use), and the group gets to spend one last moment near a bonfire before parting ways. No loose ends or unanswered questions linger in the air, setting up the perfect foundation for any stories that will be adapted from Lee Child's "Reacher" book series in season 3. Let's crack our muscles and dive deeper into the series finale, to understand why it ends with a bang, not a whimper.