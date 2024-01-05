Reacher Season 2's Sixth Episode Brings The Tears With An Unexpected Death

This post contains spoilers for episode 6 of "Reacher" season 2.

A sinister conspiracy is unraveling in the latest season of "Reacher," where the titular ex-Special Investigations officer (played by Alan Ritchson) and his old colleagues are in a race against time when it comes to stopping a deadly terrorist plan. Things are further complicated when Reacher and Neagley (Maria Sten) witness a building explode after a contract killer confesses that Tony Swan (Shannon Kook) hired him to kill members of Reacher's team. As Swan was close to everyone in Reacher's 110th Special Investigations Unit from years ago, this revelation impacts Reacher and co. emotionally, especially considering Swan's apparent involvement in the dangerous missile program, Project Littlewing.

Episode 6, titled "New York's Finest," rapidly moves towards dissecting the Swan problem after Reacher and his team interrogate Marlo Burns (Christina Cox), the Director of Operations at New Age, who is currently on the run. Burns reveals that Swan is innocent after all and that he was the only one to object to Shane Langston's (Robert Patrick) nefarious plans. While Burns did not wish to be a part of Langston's plans, she was forced to do his bidding after he threatened to kill her daughter, which prompted Burns to flee. Reacher and his team manage to convince Burns to call a meeting with Langston, which leads to a tense confrontation between Reacher and Langston's respective teams.

Meanwhile, federal officer Guy Russo (Domenick Lombardozzi) decides to look after Burns' daughter, Jane (Kate Moyer), but the duo is pursued by Langston's men in a high-stakes speed case. To save her, Russo gallantly fights the goons but is fatally shot by the time Neagley reaches to aid him. This sudden, tragic death has way more emotional impact than expected, as it leaves everyone reeling.