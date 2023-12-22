Why Reacher Season 2 Feels So Much Bigger Than The First Season

Season 1 of Prime Video's hit series "Reacher" was, by all accounts, a huge success. Not only did it break records for the service by topping the Nielsen charts, it finally gave fans a version of Jack Reacher much more faithful to Lee Child's book series, from which the show is adapted. Readers had been waiting for such a development ever since the relatively diminutive Tom Cruise fronted two films based on the novels but failed to project the physically intimidating presence that is such a hallmark of Child's ex-military police officer. The 6-ft 3-inch, 235-pound Alan Ritchson, on the other hand, proved to be the ideal Jack Reacher when Amazon and Skydance's streaming series hit Prime Video in 2022.

But while most fans were celebrating the arrival of a book-accurate Reacher, I couldn't help but feel the series felt just a little off. It certainly didn't hold back on the violence, resulting in some truly brutal fight sequences and some horrific murder scenes, one of which involved a man pinned to a wall after having been fed parts of his own anatomy. These elements made "Reacher" season 1 feel like it was going for gritty, but something about the episodes felt somehow artificial.

Now that season 2 has arrived, I can say with confidence that this "something" was actually a combination of two things. Ritchson himself, while undoubtedly providing the requisite brawn, somehow felt a little too clean-cut. Even as he was eviscerating entire prison gangs, Ritchson's Reacher, with his perfectly fitting t-shirts and finely quaffed hair, just felt at odds with the show's attempt at grittiness. But there was another element that made season 1 feel so odd — an issue that season 2 has thankfully fixed.