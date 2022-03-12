Reacher Set A Record For Amazon Prime By Topping The Nielsen Streaming Chart

Jack Reacher has a "Bronze Star, Silver Star, and a Purple Heart," according to the trailer for his Amazon Prime Video series, which premiered last month. The guy's got muscles, too, and he can use them as a bottle opener. Now, the hulking hero of "Reacher," played by Aaron Ritchson, can add "Most-Streamed Show" to his list of military decorations, as "Reacher" has extended its reach all the way to the top of the Nielsen chart for original streaming programs.

"Reacher" unloaded all eight episodes of its first season on February 4, 2022. Just days later, the show was renewed for a second season, an early sign that Amazon had a hit on its hands. Since then, the Nielsen ratings for the week of February 7, 2022, to February 13, 2022, have rolled in, and amid a top ten dominated almost exclusively by Netflix, "Reacher" managed to come in at #1.

Nielsen's SVOD charts use minutes viewed to measure the popularity of original and acquired shows and movies available through subscription video on demand, including streaming services like Amazon, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix. In order for a viewer's minutes to count toward the total, they have to keep watching a show for more than two minutes after they click play. Going by that metric, "Reacher" logged almost 1.6 million minutes for the week in question (per TV Line), beating out shows like Netflix's "Sweet Magnolias," "Ozark," and "Inventing Anna," along with the Disney+ "Star Wars" series "The Book of Boba Fett."

Topping Nielsen's streaming chart is a first for Amazon, and it's good news for "Reacher" fans, many of whom may also be Lee Child readers who waited years to see an onscreen Jack Reacher who was more authentic to his book roots.