Reacher Season 2's Big Villain Is A Clear Homage To A James Cameron Classic

This post contains spoilers for episode one of "Reacher" season 2.

After a long wait, Alan Ritchson's Reacher is finally back for more punching-bad-guys-really-hard in the face action. This time, there's one particular bad guy who is surely heading for one of the most epic "Reacher" beatings yet.

Prior to the second season's debut, it was announced that Robert Patrick had replaced Rory Cochrane in the role of Shane Langston, a former NYPD detective who now heads up security for a private defense contractor. While Langston doesn't appear in "Bad Luck and Trouble," the book on which "Reacher" season 2 is based, he seems to be a version of the character Allen Lamaison, an ex-LAPD officer who, in the novel, became the director of the defense contractor New Age. Either way, it's obvious from the inaugural episode of season 2 that Langston has something to do with the insidious plot to kill off members of Reacher's former military police unit.

Formed during Reacher's time as a Major in the Army's military police, the "Special Investigators," as they refer to themselves, were a squad assembled by the titular hero to, well, investigate stuff. Now, following Reacher and his compatriots' departure from the Army, members of the original squad have started showing up dead, and episode one strongly hints at the individual behind those deaths: that individual being Shane Langston.

While we only get a brief introduction to Patrick's villain in the first episode, it's a memorable one nonetheless — mainly because it pays homage to the actor's most significant role as one of cinema's great villains, while simultaneously pointing to Langston as perhaps an even more ruthless antagonist.