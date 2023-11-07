The Reacher Season 2 Trailer Features Plenty Of Bad Men Getting Effed Up

It's been a long time coming, but Amazon is finally gearing up to unleash Alan Ritchson's Jack Reacher once again. "Reacher" season 2 is set to debut in December 2023, and now we've got our first official trailer for the new season. Much like the previous run of episodes, this installment will evidently see Ritchson's bulky former military man blowing a lot of things up, hitting a lot of bad guys, and generally being the brooding, taciturn, and wholly unstoppable force that he was last time around.

So far, our only glimpses of "Reacher" season 2 have come via behind-the-scenes social videos from the show's stars and an Amazon Prime Video sizzle reel that promised the new season would arrive by the end of 2023. But now, we've been gifted a full preview for the new episodes, which will see Reacher hunting down those responsible for killing off members of his former Army squad alongside Maria Sten's Frances Neagley, an ex colleague of Reacher who returns from season 1.

We already knew the second season would see the hulking protagonist travel to New York City and take on Robert Patrick's Shane Langston, a "streetwise former NYPD detective with a questionable track record, who is now head of security for a private defense contractor," (via Deadline). But if the trailer is anything to go by, you can expect Reacher to hand out plenty of ass-whoopery to any and all thugs that dare challenge him. That is to say that the all-important fight scenes look to have been ratcheted up this time around. Alan Ritchson previously spoke to /Film about prepping for season 1's brutal fights, but the shots in the trailer promise even more intense combat.