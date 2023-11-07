The Reacher Season 2 Trailer Features Plenty Of Bad Men Getting Effed Up
It's been a long time coming, but Amazon is finally gearing up to unleash Alan Ritchson's Jack Reacher once again. "Reacher" season 2 is set to debut in December 2023, and now we've got our first official trailer for the new season. Much like the previous run of episodes, this installment will evidently see Ritchson's bulky former military man blowing a lot of things up, hitting a lot of bad guys, and generally being the brooding, taciturn, and wholly unstoppable force that he was last time around.
So far, our only glimpses of "Reacher" season 2 have come via behind-the-scenes social videos from the show's stars and an Amazon Prime Video sizzle reel that promised the new season would arrive by the end of 2023. But now, we've been gifted a full preview for the new episodes, which will see Reacher hunting down those responsible for killing off members of his former Army squad alongside Maria Sten's Frances Neagley, an ex colleague of Reacher who returns from season 1.
We already knew the second season would see the hulking protagonist travel to New York City and take on Robert Patrick's Shane Langston, a "streetwise former NYPD detective with a questionable track record, who is now head of security for a private defense contractor," (via Deadline). But if the trailer is anything to go by, you can expect Reacher to hand out plenty of ass-whoopery to any and all thugs that dare challenge him. That is to say that the all-important fight scenes look to have been ratcheted up this time around. Alan Ritchson previously spoke to /Film about prepping for season 1's brutal fights, but the shots in the trailer promise even more intense combat.
New town, same Reacher
"Reacher" was renewed for a second season just three days after the first debuted on Prime Video. Which, considering the show set an Amazon Prime Video streaming record by topping the Nielsen charts, wasn't all that surprising. Fans can't get enough of Alan Ritchson's bulky ex-military policeman punching bad guys and barely saying a word, especially since this Jack Reacher hewed much closer to author Lee Child's original vision for the character than Tom Cruise's version.
Aside from a book-accurate Reacher, part of what made the first season so enjoyable was the clash between its hero's intense, battle-hardened presence and the small fictional town of Margrave, Georgia. The town itself hid a dark secret, which Reacher naturally uncovered during his time there, before hitchhiking off to his next adventure. We've known for some time that this new season will be based on the novel "Bad Luck and Trouble," but would shift the location from the book's LA setting to New York City. It remains unclear whether such a dramatic change will affect the show's quality, especially when you consider that almost no one from the first season, besides Ritchson, will be returning for this next go round. That said, the trailer suggests season 2 of "Reacher" will maintain the same mix of intense action, humor, and sheer badassery that made the first such a hit.
"Reacher" season 2 premieres December 15, 2023, on Prime Video.