Reacher Will Be Coming Back For Season 2

Amazon made the full first season of "Reacher" available on day one, and if the fact that #Reacher trended for most of February 4 accounts for anything, it's safe to assume that plenty of people spent the day binging the beefcake conspiracy adventures of Jack Reacher and his attempt to combat corruption in his new home. "The entire 'Reacher' team — cast, production, writers, etc. — is so happy with the wonderful reception the show has received," said showrunner Nick Santora. "Amazon, Skydance, and Paramount have been such fantastic partners and everyone is excited to roll up their sleeves and get to work on what will be a great Season Two."

Novelist Lee Child is also thrilled with the "Reacher" news, calling the partnership with Amazon Studios a total delight. "I'm thrilled we'll be working together again, for season two," Child said. "This is very exciting news, and I can't wait to get started. 'Reacher' couldn't be in better hands."

Part of the fun of "Reacher" is that it involves action and scenarios so far-fetched they should get laughed out of the room. But there's so much fun to be had watching a gigantic man punch bad guys in the face that you don't care how ridiculous it all seems.

Season 1 of "Reacher" is currently available to stream in its entirety on Prime Video. There's been no release date announced for season 2 as of yet, but we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for "Reacher" updates ... and biceps.