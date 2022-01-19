Jack Reacher Clip Features Jack Reacher Kicking Ass, Maybe Taking A Few Names
Despite Tom Cruise starring in the films "Jack Reacher" and "Jack Reacher: Never Look Back," the new Amazon Studios' television series adaptation, "Reacher," based on the crime thriller novels written by Lee Child (the ubiquitously credited pen name of British author Jim Grant) has Alan Ritchson starring as the titular former United States Army Military Police Corps major. The character of Jack Reacher has always been described as feeling larger than life as a broud-shouldered man at 6'5", with many fans furious with the original casting of Cruise who is allegedly only 5'7". The showrunners wanted someone taller to play the part, and offer a physical presence as intimidating as the character's aura.
The upcoming eight-episode season of "Reacher" will play out the events of Child's first novel, "Killing Floor," with former Aquaman Alan Ritchson intimidating anyone who crosses his path just by existing. The retired military police officer is accused of murder in a small Georgia town, forcing him to fight his way to a cleared name. The trailer gave a small glimpse of what we can expect this season, showing feats of strength like busting out of zip ties, twisting off beer bottle caps that aren't twist offs, lots of punches to the face, and a brief shot of a fight in a prison bathroom where Reacher absolutely decimates his antagonists. If you're the kind of person who craves action like the latter, consider this new "Reacher" clip, the full length prison bathroom brawl, our gift to you.
Jack Reacher Prison Brawl Clip
No offense to Tom Cruise who successfully brought in over $400 million at the box office with the original "Jack Reacher" movies, but Ritchson's Reacher is what we've been waiting for. In the prison brawl clip, we get a great glimpse of a gigantic man just whomping the s*** out of people, without needing to utilize any camera tricks or apple boxes to do it. Somehow allowed to wear aviators while incarcerated (I'd tell you why, but that's a book spoiler), we see Reacher surrounded by a group of prisoners who have one thing on their mind: take him out. Unfortunately for them, they clearly didn't understand who they were up against, and Reacher absolutely knocks their blocks off.
Prison shivs are no match for Reacher who lays them all out, regardless of how outnumbered he was. The fight scene is beautifully choreographed, with Ritchson more than proving his action skills. The man STARTS a fight with a head-butt and continues punching, elbowing, chopping, and kicking all sorts of ass until the prison guards show up and shuffle him out of the room. If this is the type of action the show has in store, fans of the books are going to be really, really happy.
"Reacher" debuts on February 4, 2022 on Amazon Prime Video.