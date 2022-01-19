Jack Reacher Clip Features Jack Reacher Kicking Ass, Maybe Taking A Few Names

Despite Tom Cruise starring in the films "Jack Reacher" and "Jack Reacher: Never Look Back," the new Amazon Studios' television series adaptation, "Reacher," based on the crime thriller novels written by Lee Child (the ubiquitously credited pen name of British author Jim Grant) has Alan Ritchson starring as the titular former United States Army Military Police Corps major. The character of Jack Reacher has always been described as feeling larger than life as a broud-shouldered man at 6'5", with many fans furious with the original casting of Cruise who is allegedly only 5'7". The showrunners wanted someone taller to play the part, and offer a physical presence as intimidating as the character's aura.

The upcoming eight-episode season of "Reacher" will play out the events of Child's first novel, "Killing Floor," with former Aquaman Alan Ritchson intimidating anyone who crosses his path just by existing. The retired military police officer is accused of murder in a small Georgia town, forcing him to fight his way to a cleared name. The trailer gave a small glimpse of what we can expect this season, showing feats of strength like busting out of zip ties, twisting off beer bottle caps that aren't twist offs, lots of punches to the face, and a brief shot of a fight in a prison bathroom where Reacher absolutely decimates his antagonists. If you're the kind of person who craves action like the latter, consider this new "Reacher" clip, the full length prison bathroom brawl, our gift to you.