Reacher Star Alan Ritchson On Prepping For All Those Fight Scenes, His Favorite One-Liner, And More [Interview]

You have a military background and you grew up on military bases, similar to Reacher. Did any of that inform how you portrayed the character?

Sure. I don't have any questions about what life is like on military bases or when you move around a lot. Watching the flashbacks where we get to explore Reacher's childhood on a base in Okinawa, it hit close to home because I used to be the new kid. I'd move around a lot, a new base every couple of years. I get what that life does to you. It has its pros and cons, but one thing I really took away and wanted to infuse into Reacher was the confidence and formality and discipline that military life instills in its service members. My dad, he carried himself in a way that you don't see anywhere else but in the military. His posture, the way that he'd shake somebody's hand and look you in the eye, it's something I easily carry into the "Reacher" world.

What other things did you draw on or inspire you when you're trying to portray Reacher on screen?

There are some actors out there that very famously draw on animals, like what's the physicality, how would that make this character move? I've heard it all. This was a character that I just needed to get out of the way of. There's so much source material here. Everybody's got their idea of Reacher, but I think we all understand who he is on some level, and I just wanted to breathe life into that. I try not to look to anybody else, to the "Reacher" franchise in the past or any other actors or characters. It was just about absorbing that material. I read all 24 books before we shot a frame of this, and fell in love with what Lee Child has done. I just wanted to focus on the ink on the page.