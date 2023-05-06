Robert Patrick Boards Reacher Season 2, Replacing Rory Cochrane

Season 2 of "Reacher" appears to be shifting the California setting of the "Bad Luck and Trouble" book to New York City, where Alan Ritchson's ex-military policeman will likely unravel the mystery of who's taking out former members of his Army squad. In the book, Reacher clashes with LAPD cops, but based on the casting announcements thus far, it looks like the show will focus on the NYPD. Robert Patrick's character, Shane Langston, doesn't actually appear in the novel, and looks to be an original creation by showrunner Nick Santora, who has otherwise stayed close to Lee Child's original vision for Reacher. That's the main reason why we're unlikely to see Oscar Goodwin's Finlay or Willa Fitzgerald's Roscoe show up in season 2.

But with the role of Shane Langston, Santora and co. appear to be straying once again from Child's book for season 2, meaning we're not entirely sure how the character fits into the narrative at this point. That said, the novel does feature a former LAPD officer by the name of Allen Lamaison, who, following his departure from the force, becomes director of the defense contractor, New Age. It seems likely Langston will be a version of Lamaison, or perhaps Lamaison's right-hand man.

With production wrapped and Amazon likely keen to capitalize on its series' success, it probably won't be very long until we find out just what Santora has in store for us. And Patrick will no doubt be a worthwhile addition to the show, having delivered solid performances of late in Netflix's "The Night Agent" and Paramount+'s "1923." No doubt he'll more than hold his own, even opposite the hulk of a man that is Ritchson, when "Reacher" season 2 arrives.