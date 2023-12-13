Reacher Season 2 Review: A Sharp, Self-Aware Action Caper

Not everything about "Reacher" season 2 is a rollicking good time. The show occasionally has trouble squaring its somewhat contradictory ideals, as when a subplot featuring "The Wire" actor Domenick Lombardozzi devolves into an unconvincing philosophical conversation about "good cops" and "bad cops." With an even darker storyline than last season, it's also impossible not to miss the small-town charm of Margrave, at least a little bit. Some of the show's attempts at humor fall flat, the merciless killing eventually starts to feel less and less justifiable (this can't all be above board, right?), and an innocuous romantic subplot is a bit undercooked. Most of those factors, though, just seem to be part of the original Jack Reacher recipe, meaning that even when the show isn't particularly great, it's still true to its source material. Would you ask James Bond not to bed a woman who might later try to kill him? Exactly.

Overall, the sophomore season of "Reacher" is an entertaining mix of contrasts: compassion and vengeance, quirkiness and rigidity, status quo and subversion. Unlike many of its contemporaries, the action on "Reacher" never looks muddy, and the whole show is well-shot. "Reacher" is at its best when it takes a playful approach to its genre and reputation, offsetting serious moments with deadpan humor and a slight but unmistakable edge of self-awareness. "He's like that angry, pissed-off detective from that movie," David tells the crew in one scene, in reference to Lombardozzi's character. When Neagley asks "Which one?" David answers, "All of them." The same might be said of the titular character himself: he looks like every meathead action hero rolled into one, but "Reacher" works as well as it does because he's actually something so much weirder.

/Film Rating: 7 out of 10

"Reacher" season 2 will premiere with the first three episodes December 15, 2023, on Prime Video, with one episode available each Friday.