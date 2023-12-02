Reacher Lands A One-Two Punch With An Explosive Season 2 Clip And Season 3 Renewal

We got a full trailer for the new season of "Reacher" at the beginning of the month but, you know, there's really never enough "Reacher" to go around. To Reach around, if you will. That trailer opened with a glimpse at a suspensful scene in which our hero Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) stands behind a woman at an ATM who's clearly going through something traumatic. Now we've been gifted with the scene in full. It's a perfect action amuse-bouche, showcasing the exquisite harmony of elements this adaptation of Lee Child's books has achieved. It's also preceded by a front-facing thank you from Alan Ritchson for watching the clip, which is nice!

The scene that follows begins with Reacher in line for an ATM — a likely place for him to be. He notices the woman in front of him is shaking, murmuring to herself, and punching in a large withdrawal sum with a bloody finger. Even likelier situation to find himself in. Without breaking a sweat or missing a beat, Reacher springs into disaster response mode. He confirms the woman's being robbed, and she tells Reach the robber is in the nearby minivan with her son — and armed. Naturally, he walks over, punches in the window, rips the robber out, and reunites the woman with her son.

The camera work from Bernard Couture and Ronald Plante, veterans of the small screen who've contributed great work to series like "Sharp Objects" and "Riverdale," is exquisite. The editing is clean, the pacing is tight, and Ritchson is in full control. No wonder that before season 2 even drops on streaming Prime Video has renewed the series for a third season.