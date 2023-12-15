Why Fans Shouldn't Be Worried About Reacher Season 2 Adapting Bad Luck And Trouble

This post contains spoilers for the first three episodes of "Reacher" season 2.

When a band of thugs break into Jack Reacher's hotel room in Lee Child's "Bad Luck and Trouble," they find no luggage to go through, save for a toothbrush they snap angrily in half. When Reacher finds out, he's understandably pissed: the toothbrush was the only thing he was carrying while drifting from place to place, save for passports that he kept on his person. There's a reason why Child's 11th novel in the "Jack Reacher" series was such a sensation when it hit the stands. This was the first time Reacher was forced to abandon his vagabond ways and work closely with a team of friends he had not spoken to for years. This sudden sense of destabilization, coupled with the realization that his friends were the targets of a dark conspiracy, pushed Reacher to depths never breached before.

The first season of Reacher adapted Child's "Killing Floor," which saw Reacher (Alan Ritchson) uncover a deadly counterfeit scam in Margrave. The season ended with Reacher burning the scam's illegal base of operations to the ground while choosing his wandering lifestyle over a sense of security in Margrave. This meant leaving loved ones behind, but Reacher is the kind of man who is ready to make these necessary sacrifices — he lives like a phantom, intervening when he feels like he should and disappearing after everything is resolved.

While fans of Child's "Reacher" books were apprehensive about the show jumping to "Bad Luck and Trouble" and skipping nine whole stories in the process, this particular juncture in Reacher's life is not only interesting but essential. Season 2 puts Reacher in a tight spot, testing his mettle against a scenario that is dangerous and unpredictable, even by his standards.