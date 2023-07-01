12 Jack Reacher Books Amazon Should Adapt After Season 2
Jack Reacher is one of my all-time favorite literary characters. Lee Child's 6-foot-4-inch action hero exudes strength, resilience, intelligence, and a knack for charming women. He effortlessly dispatches waves of adversaries using his bare fists, then seamlessly transitions to a romantic evening without ever paying the check. Reacher embodies the ultimate masculine fantasy, blending Sherlock Holmes' deductive prowess, Jason Bourne's lethal skills, and James Bond's suave sophistication. With his presence in nearly 30 novels, two Tom Cruise-led films, and an Amazon TV series starring Alan Ritchson, it's clear that Reacher has captivated audiences across various mediums.
Speaking of the TV series, the first season featuring Ritchson successfully adapted Child's inaugural Reacher novel, "Killing Floor." As anticipation builds for the upcoming Season 2, which will tackle "Bad Luck and Trouble," we thought it would be entertaining to propose 12 potential novels that Amazon could adapt next. Each title on this list offers its own intrigue — some may surprise you, while others will likely seem obvious to devoted fans. So, take a break from your routine, embrace a rebellious spirit, and delve into the following ranked selection.
12. The Affair
"The Affair" takes us back to Jack Reacher's early days, immersing readers in an adrenaline-pumping journey where he unravels the mystery surrounding a murdered woman near an army base. Reacher, true to form, employs his extraordinary detective skills to piece together the truth. Along the way, he finds himself falling in love with Elizabeth Deveraux, the local sheriff, who may or may not be entangled in the case. Of course, Reacher encounters violent adversaries who foolishly underestimate his incredible combat skills.
"The Affair" may not rank among the top entries in Lee Child's expansive "Reacher" series and is probably better known for its gratuitous sex scenes. Regardless, it undeniably serves up a gripping and action-packed adventure that sheds a little more light on our towering hero. The electric chemistry between Reacher and Deveraux injects a touch of romance amidst the chaos, while the climactic showdown, set in the underground tunnels beneath Carter Crossing, delivers adrenaline-fueled mayhem. Reacher's resourcefulness, tactical brilliance, and unwavering determination take center stage, infusing the scene with tension and gut-churning stakes.
However, on TV, "The Affair" would likely work better as a compelling subplot woven into another story. Amidst Reacher's exploits, the show flashbacks to his fling with Elizabeth, connecting his adventures in Carter Crossing to an ongoing investigation. This approach would offer viewers a tantalizing double dose of Reacher –- and who in their right mind wouldn't want that?
11. Worth Dying For
In the midst of the "Reacher" series lies "Worth Dying For," an installment that has the potential to make a riveting TV series. Here, our intrepid protagonist uncovers a hidden conspiracy in the seemingly tranquil town of Bolton, Nebraska. The narrative offers a compelling blend of gritty action, heart-pounding escapes, and amusing conversations with the local farmers who name their cattle after famous historical figures.
At the conflict's core is the Duncan family, a formidable and merciless criminal organization led by the cunning Seth. As the mastermind behind their illicit activities, Seth stops at nothing to protect his interests, bringing an intense and dangerous dynamic to the storyline. The rural backdrop of Bolton adds a refreshing twist to the familiar "Reacher" narrative, as the close-knit community becomes entangled in the darkness lurking beneath its peaceful facade.
The "Worth Dying For" TV adaptation would have the opportunity to showcase several standout scenes that are tailor-made for the medium — namely, a heart-pounding high-speed car chase along winding country roads and a climactic showdown at the Duncan compound where the denizens of Bolton unite in a quest for justice. Additionally, the story's exploration of the issue of human trafficking provides a timely and relevant topic sure to get viewers fired up.
10. Gone Tomorrow
Part of Jack Reacher's appeal is his whole "the right man in the wrong place" shtick, which often leads the big guy into wild scenarios. In "Gone Tomorrow," he's casually riding the subway when he notices a suspicious woman, investigates, and gets entangled in a complex plot involving terrorists, government agencies, and a conspiracy that reaches the highest echelons. Lee Child's 13th novel doesn't deviate much from the "Reacher" formula, but delivers ample action, suspense, twists, and turns to keep die-hard fans entertained.
Narrated from Reacher's perspective, the showrunners would need to make some adjustments to condense the sprawling storyline and simplify the plot to fit "Gone Tomorrow" into a 10-episode season. While Child occasionally emphasizes Reacher's god-like deductive abilities a bit heavily — seriously, the man never misses a detail — the New York setting presents unique challenges that test our hero's keen instincts. This book also offers more action than all the previous novels combined, with a generous dose of gruesome violence, thanks in no small part to the various antagonists on display, including Russian oligarchs, Soviet snipers, Mujahideen fighters, Al Qaeda terrorists, and even Osama bin Laden.
While not the most timely of Child's novels, "Gone Tomorrow" ranks a bit lower on the TV adaptation list. However, it's the perfect choice should the Amazon series ever need a shot in the arm.
9. One Shot
"One Shot" has already received a film adaptation starring Tom Cruise, skillfully directed by Christopher McQuarrie. However, I would love a TV adaptation that delves deeper into the freaky Russian antagonists behind the harrowing events, while better showcasing Jack Reacher's extraordinary detective skills. The source material brims with memorable dialogue, exemplified by the scene where Reacher presses a gun to a villain's temple and inquires about the precise date of his own birthday. As the man understandably reacts with confusion, Reacher coldly retorts, "You'll discover it the hard way. I'm counting in my head. When I reach my birthday, I'll pull the trigger."
Credit must be given to Cruise for his commendable portrayal of Reacher in the aptly named "Jack Reacher," but Alan Ritchson embodies the larger-than-life hero more authentically. The actor exudes a natural charisma that radiates on-screen, accompanied by the appearance of a man who knows he can conquer anyone in the world without much trouble. While Cruise essentially played Tom Cruise playing Jack Reacher, Ritchson truly becomes Jack Reacher, heightening my anticipation to witness his excellent portrayal in a more refined Lee Child universe. The disparities between the novel and the film would infuse the TV adaptation with a fresh perspective, including a climactic finale that surpasses the shootout in Cruise's rendition.
8. The Enemy
In his long-running franchise's eighth book, "The Enemy," Lee Child takes readers back in time to explore Jack Reacher's origins when he was a recently-transferred Army man from Panama to Fort Bird, North Carolina. While his fellow soldiers enjoy the town, Reacher unexpectedly finds himself embroiled in a tough case — a two-star general is discovered dead in a motel near the base after engaging in some ... extracurricular activities with a prostitute. To make matters worse, the general's briefcase, containing sensitive documents, is missing. Not a good situation. Naturally, Reacher teams up with Summer, a beautiful military police officer, to investigate the case, kick some butt, and try to stay alive in the process.
While "The Enemy" may not leave you astounded with its by-the-numbers approach in the "Reacher" franchise, it does provide insights into the man, the myth, and the legend. Even in the early '90s, Reacher proves himself intelligent enough to notice crucial details and tough enough to take down hordes of adversaries regardless of their advantages. The book flawlessly follows the tried-and-true formula while serving as a perfect opportunity for Alan Ritchson to portray the character in a more reckless, youthful state — provided the producers can find a way to de-age him by about a decade. Readers learn more about Reacher's family and witness how our protagonist became disillusioned with his military career, adding a little more spice to the scrumptious meal.
7. Persuader
Those who enjoy Jack Reacher's darker sensibilities will love "Persuader" if Amazon ever decides to adapt the novel for their series. Once again, the setup is straightforward: Reacher stumbles upon a random street and encounters a problem — a man he believed he had killed several years ago. This revelation thrusts him into a world of drug smuggling, pitting him against his most formidable opponent — the muscle-bound Paulie, a 7-foot-tall steroid user with a penchant for violence. Their intense, masculine brawl is thrilling, and if executed properly, would serve as an exhilarating cliffhanger.
"Persuader" employs a narrative technique where the main storyline overlaps with an investigation Reacher took part in 10 years prior, leading to a twist that has significant implications for the present. While the book becomes somewhat bloated by exploiting this gimmick, the payoff is worth it. With some trimming, it has the potential to make for a fantastic season. However, it will be interesting to see how far they go in depicting some of Child's graphic violence. How does one show chunks of flesh getting blown off a villain's face? It may be challenging, but to truly capture the essence of Reacher, one cannot shy away from such details.
6. Without Fail
Some of Lee Child's novels feel tailor-made for the big screen. At some point, it would be cool if Alan Ritchson's Jack Reacher made the leap and enjoyed bigger-budget accommodations. Alas, seeing "Without Fail" in any form would make fans jump for joy. Here, our hero is approached by a Secret Service agent named M.E. Froelich with a unique request. The vice president is receiving death threats, and Froelich wants Reacher to conduct a discreet investigation to determine the threats' validity and ensure the vice president's safety. Reacher agrees, teams up with a former colleague, and ends up entangled in a dangerous web of deceit, corruption, and double-crossing — you know, the usual stuff.
Placing Reacher amidst a political thriller is a wise move on Child's part, allowing the character to embark on a journey with truly awesome stakes. Joining him on the adventure is Frances Neagley, who was already introduced in "Reacher" Season 1 and played remarkably well by Maria Sten. The dynamic between the two characters elevates "Without Fail" a notch above the rest, while a handful of truly suspenseful set pieces — notably, a stakeout scene in which Reacher and Neagley spot anomalies and potential dangers while keeping a clear line of sight on the vice president — are spellbinding and would make for enthralling TV.
5. Never Go Back
"Never Go Back" received its fair share of attention through a film adaptation featuring Tom Cruise, this time under the direction of Edward Zwick instead of Christopher McQuarrie. However, unlike the original "Jack Reacher" film, which took liberties with the source material but delivered an engaging and crowd-pleasing experience, Zwick's adaptation fails to capture the same magic, resulting in a lackluster production that barely scratches the surface of the novel.
The main attraction of this installment is Reacher finding himself accused of crimes seemingly from his past, compelled to collaborate with Col. Morgan, a character who doesn't appreciate our hero's free-spirited approach. To add to the complexity, a new complication emerges in the form of Samantha, a young woman claiming to be Reacher's 15-year-old daughter. There are certainly intriguing elements at play here, and the narrative unfolds in a manner more suitable for a TV series rather than a two-hour film. The only drawback is that Reacher doesn't experience substantial personal growth or transformation through these endeavors, as they primarily serve as minor inconveniences compared to the plots in other entries on this list. Nonetheless, this is an aspect that showrunners could address, hopefully without compromising Reacher's role as a lone wolf soldier.
4. Echo Burning
Jack Reacher goes country in "Echo Burning," a wild romp that sees the hulking hero protect a beautiful Hispanic woman named Carmen from her abusive husband. Lee Child infuses the story with a family dynamic, allowing Reacher to bond with Carmen's daughter enough to ensure he's properly motivated when the s*** hits the fan. Throw in some violent assassins, a delicious opening where Reacher walks into a saloon and beats the snot out of a cop, and a nicely paced story, and you have yourself a bona fide page-turner that could easily transform into a TV series.
"Echo Burning" is more character-driven than other entries on this list, playing out in slow-burn fashion and culminating in a dark finale that touches on immigration and corrupt politicians. The fifth novel in the "Reacher" saga follows the established beats of earlier books and may disappoint those looking for more smash 'em-up fun. However, I believe the slower pace and finely crafted characters are more fitting for a long-winded television series than a non-stop collection of action set pieces. That doesn't mean "Echo Burning" is stronger than other "Reacher" stories, just better suited for the small screen.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
3. Running Blind
You probably know the "Reacher" formula by now. Our heroic nomad travels to a location and gets entangled in a dangerous plot, where he confronts ferocious foes before moving on to another destination. Rinse and repeat. Love interests, settings, and how Reacher gets involved may vary from novel to novel, but ultimately, Lee Child places his muscular detective in these situations for pure entertainment.
In "Running Blind," the fourth book in the series, Reacher's solitary existence faces disruption when an NYPD detective approaches him for help in investigating a perplexing case. A series of murders have occurred, and the victims all share one common trait — they were found with their fingertips removed. Recognizing Reacher's unique skills and perspective, the detective recruits him to aid in solving the case. Say it with me: Reacher reluctantly accepts the job and embarks on a pursuit of a nasty serial killer who leaves no other discernible wounds on the victims.
Yes, it's all quite unbelievable, but it leads to a thrilling climax, which is why it would translate perfectly to television. An adaptation of "Running Blind" might actually resemble an extended episode of "CSI," with Reacher using his mad skills to track down the dastardly foe. "Running Blind" also features Jodie, Reacher's on and off again girlfriend who first appears in "Tripwire," and is discussed in later novels. Might I suggest a double dose of "Tripwire" and "Running Blind" with Jodie as the tough-as-nails female protagonist?
2. Tripwire
"Tripwire" opens with Jack Reacher living his best life as a pool digger. Indeed, Lee Child can't help but brag about Reacher's physical appearance since taking up the job: "He had always been fit and strong, but the last three months had brought him to a new peak. He was six feet five tall, and he had weighed 220 when he left the Army. A month after joining the swimming pool gang, the work and the heat had burned him down to 210. Then the next two months, he had built back all the way to about 250, all of it pure, hard muscle."
Additionally, Reacher works part-time as a bouncer at a strip club — remarkably, all of this plays a critical role in the story.
Said story features a villain with a hook for a hand, exciting Vietnam flashbacks, and a compelling mystery (complete with an enjoyable twist), all the ingredients for a suspenseful TV show. While the action is somewhat limited in this installment, more focus is placed on Reacher's detective skills. That's not a negative. Reacher is at his best when he's sniffing for clues or harassing the locals for information. However, the stakes are higher this time, and the final confrontation between Reacher and the big bad villains showcases him at his absolute, muscle-grinding best.
1. Die Trying
In "Die Trying," Jack Reacher assists a young woman named Holly with her groceries, only to find himself unexpectedly thrown into the trunk of a car and driven to a mountain community governed by a radical military sect seeking to secede from the United States. Ironically, the villains targeted Holly in an attempt to manipulate her father, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Unlucky for them, they also saw fit to snatch Reacher, inadvertently positioning the only man who can stop them directly in the middle of their operation.
Roll your eyes all you want about the improbable setup, the story thrusts us straight into the action alongside Reacher, leaving little time to catch our breath. It's an ideal formula for an excellent 10-episode arc, amirite? The villains are despicable, the action is captivating, and it all builds up to a riveting finale ripped straight from the pages of Tom Clancy. Holly proves to be a formidable ally for Reacher, displaying strength and competence rather than fitting the typical beautiful damsel-in-distress mold that often plagues the genre. That's not to say she doesn't occasionally require assistance, but the character also makes pivotal decisions throughout the novel that profoundly impact the story. Who wouldn't want to see that kind of character on their TV screens?