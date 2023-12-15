Reacher Season 2's Third Episode Throws The Entire Season For A Loop

This post contains spoilers for the first three episodes of "Reacher" season 2.

After leaving Margrave behind at the end of season one, Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) has decided to continue his isolated, wandering existence in the show's latest season. Frequenting pawn shops to get a change of clothing periodically, Reacher is more than happy to squat in abandoned warehouses and beat up the bad guys during the day, making sure to never leave a trace behind, or linger. However, this equilibrium is shattered when he gets an emergency-coded message from Frances Neagley (Maria Sten), who informs him that their mutual friend from the 110th Special Investigations Unit, Calvin Franz (Luke Bilyk), has been murdered.

Deciding to look into the case together, Reacher and Neagley hunt for clues to decipher the mystery behind Franz's gruesome death and come to the conclusion that all the members of the 110th are being targeted for some reason. Franz had contacted fellow SI Jorge Sanchez (Andrés Collantes) and Manuel Orozco (Edsson Morales) days before his death, and the duo are assumed missing until their bodies are found by the police. This leaves SI member Tony Swan (Shannon Kook), who has been unreachable for days, and when Reacher and co. break into his house, they find Swan's dead dog, who passed away due to dehydration.

As Reacher knows Swan to be the kind of person who would never allow something so neglectful to happen on purpose, they conclude that he must be dead. However, by the end of episode three, the group is rattled by an unsettling reveal: Swan seems to be involved with the conspiracy at New Age, a defense contracting company, which the gang believes is responsible for hiring a hitman to take everyone in the 110th out one at a time.