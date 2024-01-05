Reacher Season 2 Just Made A Major Change From The Books

This post contains spoilers for the first six episodes of "Reacher" season 2, as well as for the novel it's based on, "Bad Luck and Trouble."

This week's "Reacher" episode includes perhaps the most emotionally charged moment in the entire series so far: Detective Russo (Domenick Lombardozzi) sacrifices his life in a shootout with Langton's men, saving the life of a young girl in the process. It's a bit of a redemptive moment for him; Russo spent the first half of the season as a potential mole for Langston, and he didn't do himself any favors with his repeated delusional threats to kick Jack Reacher's ass. (Good luck with that, man.) But after showing his more sensitive side with Calvin Franz's kid in last week's episode, "Burial," and then helping Reacher out in the graveyard shootout sequence, it became clear that Russo really was as honorable as he claimed to be. In hindsight, we should've known he was about to die.

But what makes his death scene particularly noteworthy is the reaction that Neagley (Maria Sten) has to it. Russo reaches out his hand and Neagley, despite her lifelong discomfort with physical touch, grabs his hand for his final moments. It's a nice moment of solidarity between the two, and an important event for Neagley. Even in the book this is based on, "Bad Luck and Trouble," the closest Neagley ever gets to something like this is a casual fist bump with Reacher. Extended palm-to-palm contact (with a near-stranger, no less) is a big step for her. But when it comes to the show switching things up from the source material, Neagley's character moment is hardly the most important element here.