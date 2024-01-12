Reacher Season 2's Penultimate Episode Lets Jack Reacher Break The Rules Again

This post contains spoilers for "Reacher" season 2, episode 7.

Jack Reacher has never been one to abide by the rules. In Lee Child's "Persuader," the seventh novel in the "Jack Reacher" series, Reacher goes out of his way to work for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to crack down on a trafficker, deliberately breaking a handful of official rules just to do the right thing. This kernel of dogged perseverance has always been an integral part of Reacher's personality in every iteration of his character, and "Reacher" season 2 continues this tradition by allowing him to break the rules yet again.

In "Reacher" season 2's seventh and penultimate episode, Reacher and his team — his colleagues at the 110th Special Investigations Unit years ago — are backed against the wall thanks to the machinations of Shane Langston (Robert Patrick) and the elusive A.M. (Ferdinand Kingsley). In the previous episode, "New York's Finest," NYPD detective Guy Russo (Domenick Lombardozzi) sacrificed himself for the cause, while Reacher learned more about Operation Littlewing and how close New Age is to arming the missiles that could kill thousands. While these developments mean that the team's morale is at an all-time low, Reacher is not the kind of person to just sit around and do nothing — a sentiment that is reinforced through flashbacks to his final days as Major of the 110th, in which he decides to disobey orders to see a drug bust through to the end.

In the present, Langston calls Reacher and informs him that he has his friends, Dixon (Serinda Swan) and O'Donnell (Shaun Sipos), and that he has no choice but to walk right into Langston's base. What will Jack Reacher do to save his friends? The answer is anything and everything.