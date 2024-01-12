Reacher Season 2 Teases Us With The Mention Of A Season 1 Favorite

This post contains spoilers for "Reacher"

At this point, it's fair to say "Reacher" season 2 is a dramatic improvement on the first. Not only does the new season feel so much bigger than its predecessor (which was hampered somewhat by pandemic-imposed restrictions), the story is much more engaging than the small-town conspiracy Alan Ritchson's hero thwarted last time around. Part of that is down to the legend that is Robert Patrick, who brings a specific kind of seedy menace to the role of antagonist Shane Langston, paying homage to his classic James Cameron villain, the T-1000, in the process. But the camaraderie between Reacher and his former Army unit, the Special Investigators, makes for a more compelling watch, too.

That said, there's no doubt fans of the show will be missing the rag-tag group from season 1. When Jack Reacher first hit Prime Video in 2022, he arrived in the small town of Margrave, Georgia before teaming up with Chief Detective Oscar Finlay (Malcolm Goodwin) and Officer Roscoe Conklin (Willa Fitzgerald) to uncover widespread corruption. Since then, pretty much everyone has been wondering whether Finlay and Roscoe would return for season 2, which seemed unlikely as the Jack Reacher of the novels travels to a new location and meets new characters with each entry. But even the author of those books, Lee Child, said he'd be "devastated" if Roscoe didn't return.

Which is why it was a big deal when Finlay did indeed come back for episode 4 of season 2. Thus far, however, Roscoe hasn't materialized, despite the fact she and Reacher were romantically involved, arguably making her closer to Ritchson's hero than Finlay. Now, however, the show appears to be taunting us with just the hint of a potential Roscoe return.