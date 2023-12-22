Reacher Season 2's Fourth Episode Brings Back A Fan-Favorite Character

This post contains spoilers for "Reacher" season 2, episode 4.

When Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) first arrives in Margrave in the pilot of "Reacher," he meets Oscar Finlay (Malcolm Goodwin), the Chief Detective of the Margrave Police Department, who is investigating the same murder case Reacher wants to solve. Sporting wildly contrasting philosophies, Reacher and Finlay do not get along too well initially but decide to become allies throughout the series, with Finlay coming in clutch and saving Reacher heroically towards the end. As Finlay is one of the few characters who maintain a deep bond with Reacher, fans anticipated his return in the newest season, despite the narrative's massive time jump and the decision to adapt "Bad Luck and Trouble", the 11th book in the "Jack Reacher" series.

"Reacher" season 2, episode 4 deepens the shadow of doubt surrounding Tony Swan (Shannon Kook), one of Reacher's colleagues who served in the 110th Special Investigations Unit several years ago. Apart from Neagley (Maria Sten), Reacher is also reunited with ex-110th members Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan) and David O'Donnell (Shaun Sipos), who band together to get to the bottom of the death of their friend, Calvin Franz (Luke Bilyk). With the prospect of Swan's involvement in the murder and a larger conspiracy, the group finds themselves in a tight spot, although they're soon able to get a valuable lead thanks to the help of an old friend.

The friend in question is Finlay, who reveals that he has resumed his career as a Private Detective, as retirement did not suit him, which explains how he was able to help out Reacher and O'Donnell. This is a pivotal moment in the episode, as it allows Reacher to connect with someone he has a history with while allowing the plot to progress organically.