What's The Peacemaker Season 2 Theme Song? The New Opening Credits, Explained

Fly, Eagly! This article contains spoilers for "Peacemaker" season 2, episode 1, "The Ties That Grind."

Fans had many reasons to anticipate "Peacemaker" season 2 and its mysteries. The first season established the irreverent series as one of the best superhero shows out there, and seeing how James Gunn pilots the sophomore season into his new DC Universe was always going to be an interesting undertaking. There's also the matter of the show's incredible opening credits. "Peacemaker" season 1 is famous for its amazing, stone-faced dance choreography title sequence, set to the tone of Norwegian glam metal group Wig Wam's "Do Ya Wanna Taste It." Of course, this put a lot of pressure on the sophomore season to deliver a similar experience ... and, fortunately, it succeeds.

We already knew in advance that the safe but boring route of using the same intro with a few added bells and whistles wasn't on the cards. At the 2025 San Diego Comic-Con, Gunn revealed that the "Peacemaker" season 2 theme song is Foxy Shazam's 2010 single "Oh Lord." Foxy Shazam already made an appearance on the "Peacemaker" season 1 hair metal soundtrack, and now, this alt-glam rock band from Cincinnati steps front and center.

The theatrical, energetic "Oh Lord" is a more complex beast than the straightforward singalong barrage of "Do Ya Wanna Taste It," but it's still a certified dance-friendly banger. In fact, the song's official music video features synchronized choreography that looks a whole lot like some of the moves the "Peacemaker" opening credits have made famous. The visuals of the "Peacemaker" season 2 dance follow the "more is more" ethos of the song, taking everything fans loved from season 1 and turning it all up to 11.