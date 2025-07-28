The Peacemaker Season 2 Trailer May Explain One Of The DCU's Biggest Mysteries

Spoilers for "Superman" to follow, so beware!

James Gunn's new DC Universe has been a breath of fresh air in the comic book movie space, largely due to the breezy reception for "Superman" from both audiences and critics. However, before he reinvented the Man of Steel for the big screen, Gunn decided to basically create the fandom around Peacemaker. John Cena starred in 2021's "The Suicide Squad" as Christopher Smith, a "peace-loving" mercenary that was as funny in that film as he was thoroughly rude. Similarly, his follow-up appearance in "Peacemaker" season 1 on HBO Max was warmly regarded by tons of people around the world. At the same time, it created a problem for the DCU. Namely, if we're getting rid of the DC Extended Universe's Justice League (including Jason Momoa's Aquaman), then how in the world can Peacemaker make the jump to a new continuity that's so clearly different from the one before?

Thankfully, the new "Peacemaker" season 2 trailer (see above) pulls the curtain back on how the DCU plans to integrate Cena's character into the new status quo. It opens with Smith reflecting on the events of his previous adventures, and the guilt of executing Rick Flagg (previously Joel Kinnaman) is clearly getting to him. As we saw in "Superman," Rick Flagg Sr. (Frank Grillo) is still angry about Peacemaker killing his son in cold blood during their absurd mission to save the planet. Things get even weirder than usual for Peacemaker when he starts exploring the universal portals in his headquarters, "Quantum Unfolding Storage Areas," as we saw in season 1. Upon investigating, he discovers that in another world, his alternate self is famous, a successful hero, and adored by the public. Of course, the allure of a world where most of his problems are solved becomes too hard to pass up — meaning, his friends will have to save Chris Smith from himself, literally.

Those portals, however, are also the key to this entire season ... and appear to explain how Cena's Peacemaker was able to pop up in David Corenswet's first outing as Superman in the new DCU.