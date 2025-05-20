The New DC Universe Timeline Explained By James Gunn (And It's Not Complicated)

With the release of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" at the end of 2023, the former DC Universe, dubbed the DCEU (aka the Snyderverse) died. What comes next? Welcome to the new DC Universe, which is being headed up by James Gunn and Peter Safran. The director of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy and the accomplished producer are ushering in a new era for DC, one that began last year with the release of the animated "Creature Commandos" on HBO Max. But what comes after that in this new timeline? Is it going to be difficult to follow? At least for now, it's remarkably simple.

Recently, a fan on Threads asked Gunn if they are going to create a new DCU timeline on Max, not unlike the one Disney+ has for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Gunn responded and clarified the new DCU timeline as it currently exists. It's remarkably straightforward for the first couple of years. Per Gunn:

"As of now it's basically as the movies and shows come out – although of course some of these feature flashbacks – Creature Commandos, Superman, Peacemaker, Lanterns, Supergirl."

That certainly makes things easy! Save for the flashbacks, the release order is chronological for the new DC Universe, at least for the time being. That means Gunn's "Superman" movie is up next, followed by "Pacemaker" season 2. That brings us to 2026, which will see the release of the Green Lantern TV show "Lanterns" on HBO Max, while "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" is due to hit theaters in July of that year.

It seems impossible that Gunn and Safran can keep things so simple forever but, for the time being, it makes it easy enough to get average viewers on board. The MCU timeline has become unwieldy and inconsistent, making things tricky for viewers who didn't keep up over the years. It appears as though the brass at DC Studios and Warner Bros. want to avoid such pitfalls in building out this new universe. On paper, that's great. The former DCEU was a complete mess, with projects existing all over the map.