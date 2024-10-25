James Gunn Tried To Make The New DC Universe Canon Less Confusing (And It Didn't Work)

With the recent (extremely disappointing) release of "Joker: Folie a Deux," there is nothing standing between the old DC and the new DC Universe, which kicks off later this year when the animated "Creature Commandos" arrives on Max. Then DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans kick into high gear next summer when Gunn's new "Superman" movie hits theaters. What are those plans, exactly? An ever-growing list of movies and TV shows has already been confirmed, and put simply, the DC Universe is getting a reboot. Unfortunately, there is still some confusion for the time being.

The easiest thing would be for Warner Bros. and DC Studios to say "we're starting over completely fresh. Nothing from the former DCEU counts, but everything going forward does." Unfortunately, it's not so simple. Certain projects that were in the works before are going to be ushered in as part of the future. That has muddied the waters a bit for the average viewer — and even for people like me who are steeped in this stuff day in, day out. Recently, during New York Comic Con, Gunn, who is best known for directing Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy, tried to clear up some confusion about the new DCU canon (via Comicbook.com). Here's what Gunn had to say about it during a DC-focused panel:

"There are references to things that happened in the past, and those references then become canon in the DCU because we mention them."

Gunn has tried to explain this in the past as well. "We'll be using some actors from the past, we're not using other actors from the past, but everything from that moment forward will be connected," Gunn said in early 2023. While revealing the initial DC Studios slate, Gunn explained that all DCU projects will share a multiverse including movies, TV shows, and even video games. From "Superman" forward, it's a brave new world. But what about the elements of the past that will be forced to blend with the new? How is all of that going to work? Gunn's new comments, sadly, don't paint a clearer picture.