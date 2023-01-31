The Batman 2 Won't Be The 'Stepchild' Of James Gunn's New DC Universe

The news of a new Batman movie that won't star Robert Pattinson (or Ben Affleck) but will feature the Caped Crusader's assassin-trained son, Damian Wayne, may have left some fans wondering about the status of "The Batman 2," which has been officially titled "The Batman: Part II." Specifically, will the sequel to Matt Reeves' "The Batman," which remains unconnected to the main DC Universe, be less of a priority for DC Studios, as it pushes forward with "The Brave and the Bold" and the parallel adventures of a new Batman?

Not so, according to DC Studios co-chairs and co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, who say Pattinson's Batman will continue to have an important seat at the table (in the Hall of Justice, or wherever they hold their creative summits). /Film's Jenna Busch recently attended a press event for the DC Universe, where Gunn and Safran spoke about plans for "The Batman: Part II." They confirmed that Reeves is working on the sequel and that the plan is for him to make it the middle part of a trilogy of "Batman" films, which won't be the only stories told in the separate shared Bat-universe Reeves is building onscreen.

"He thinks of it as 'The Batman Crime Saga,'" Gunn explained, "which also includes the 'Penguin' TV series. And it is its own thing, and he's hard at work on that. He came in and pitched us some amazing, really cool stuff the other day."

"Batman's not a stepchild," Safran added. "I mean, it's all under DC. We are fully invested in the success of 'The Batman,' just like we are with everything else."

Gunn also talked about making things "balanced" in terms of the release schedule for these films, saying, "'The Brave and the Bold' is not going to be coming out in the same six-month period as 'The Batman: Part II.'"