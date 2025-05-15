The Perfect Actor Wants To Play Batman Villain Clayface [Exclusive]

The new DC Universe is well underway, with "Creature Commandos" having already premiered on Max and James Gunn's "Superman" hitting theaters this summer. But it's not just the obvious DC Comics A-listers making their way to the big screen in the new DCU, as some interesting, lesser-known characters are going to take the spotlight as well. One key example is "Clayface," a new movie that is set to arrive next year and will focus on the "Batman" villain of the same name. While no actor has been cast as of this writing, the perfect candidate has just emerged.

/Film's BJ Colangelo recently spoke with David Dastmalchian ("Dune," "The Boogeyman") in honor of his new Apple TV+ series "Murderbot." The actor stars in the show as Gurathin, a human who has been augmented with a feed interface, meaning he has distinct advantages when it comes to interpreting and hacking computers. When asked what made him want to add him to his growing roster of distinctive characters, Dastmalchain had this to say:

"The thing that made me want to add it to my roster was honestly, first and foremost, the people involved. That's the most important thing to me. You're going to spend precious hours of your life, which is so short, with people making something? It's the people. And Paul and Chris [Weitz] are very special human beings. I am always looking for something that scares me, looking for something that's outside of the realm of what I've normally gotten the opportunity to do. Something that's going to take me to a new place where I can push myself."

That seems like a damn fine reason for an actor to play a part in a TV show, but what's that got to do with "Clayface?"