Clayface Is An R-Rated 'Pure' Body Horror Movie Set In The DC Universe - But Which One?

"This summer, cameras are gonna roll on 'Clayface,' which is an incredible body horror film that reveals a compelling origin of a classic Batman villain," Peter Safran announced to an eager room of journalists at a special DC Studios press event, including /Film's own Bill Bria. "This is another title that we added to the slate on the strength of an exceptional screenplay by Mike Flanagan," he continued.

Since it was announced that the man who gave us "Doctor Sleep," "The Haunting of Hill House," "Midnight Mass," and "The Fall of the House of Usher" had turned in a script for a film based on one of the most interesting members of Batman's rogues gallery, horror fans have been frothing at the mouth for more information about what a supervillain movie written by a modern master of horror might look like in Safran and James Gunn's new slate of DC films, and perhaps even the DC Universe. But while Safran and Gunn are still keeping plenty of things close to the chest, what they did reveal should make even folks who aren't as hot on superhero films very, very interested.

For starters, Safran and Gunn confirmed that James Watkins is in active negotiations to direct "Clayface." In case you're not familiar, Watkins is the filmmaker responsible for "Eden Lake," "The Woman in Black," the recent Blumhouse remake of "Speak No Evil," and the horrifying "Shut Up and Dance" episode of "Black Mirror." As for the Clayface character, he's been previously voiced by Ron Perlman in the DC Animated Universe. Elsewhere, Alan Tudyk voices him in both the "Harley Quinn" and "Creature Commandos" animated series, while in live-action, Brian McManamon played him on "Gotham" and Lorraine Burroughs portrayed Lady Clay on "Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler."

In light of his history on the screen, Clayface could theoretically exist in any of DC's new avenues, including Elseworlds. However, as Safran declared, "It was important that Clayface be part of the DCU. It's an origin story for a classic Batman villain that we have in our world." In other words, it seems "Clayface" — an R-rated body horror movie — is going to be part of the official DCU.