Horror Master Mike Flanagan Joins James Gunn's New DC Universe With Clayface Movie
The DC Universe has just had a huge clump of clay thrown into the mix — one that's set to be carefully molded by the master of both horror and heartbreak, Mike Flanagan, as the film's writer. Back in 2021, the director behind "Doctor Sleep," "The Haunting of Hill House," and "Midnight Mass" revealed he once pitched a solo film focusing on the Batman villain Clayface. Unfortunately, much like his planned Stephen King movie "Revival," the project soon after found itself on the shelf collecting dust. Well, now Variety reports that Flanagan's "Clayface" movie is back on the pottery wheel and is slated to be produced by "The Batman" director and "The Penguin" producer Matt Reeves (along with his 6th & Idaho Productions partner Lynn Harris).
The bad news for some Flana-fans (yep, we're starting that) is that while he'll be returning to the project to pen the script, he won't be handling directing duties, as DC Studios is on the lookout to appoint some other scare-inducing maestro to take the helm. It can't be helped really, given Flanagan's schedule. After ditching the House of N (aka Netflix) for Amazon, he's now hard at work adapting King's classic novel "Carrie" as a brand new television series. Flanagan is also gearing up to direct a new "Exorcist" movie for Blumhouse and is still developing a TV series adaptation of King's "Dark Tower" books, so his plate is quite full at the moment. As for Clayface himself, well, the character has a lengthy history in the DC Comics universe, so let's delve into that a bit.
What kind of Clayface will make his way into the DCU?
While we can only imagine that Flanagan is twisting and turning his take on Clayface with "Unchained Melody" playing in the background a la "Ghost," the one thing to consider is just which iteration of the character we'll be meeting. There have been several Clayfaces that have fought against and even alongside Batman over the years, but the first and most notable person to take the title back in 1940 was Basil Karlo, a failed actor who, after being kicked to the curb for a project he helped develop, turned to the dark side and became a serial killer. By 1961, though, the Clayface character had gotten a mild revamp in DC's comic books and gained the ability to shape-shift, which has since become one of his permanent traits.
Whether he has powers or without, Clayface certainly feels like the kind of character Flanagan would have a ball with. It's also understandable as to why Warner Bros. would give Flanagan's pitch another look before adding it to DC Studios' ever-expanding list of developing projects. The important thing to consider is just if and when this version of Clayface might meet the superhero he's best known for battling — not to mention, should that happen, which version of the Caped Crusader he'll be facing off against (be it Robert Pattinson or someone else).
Will Flanagan's Clayface meet Pattinson's Batman?
Clayface is a pretty adaptable character for reasons that extend beyond his super-powers, which is good given everything going on at DC Studios right now. With Reeves serving as a producer, it's possible the plan is to give Clayface a treatment similar to the one The Penguin got in his sterling TV series, which would put a fittingly somber spin on another Batman villain that, thankfully, isn't the Joker. That will also depend on whether the Clayface movie is included as part of the DCU proper or exists as part of Reeves' Batman Epic Crime Saga, which Deadline indicates isn't entirely clear right now. Per the outlet:
Although Flanagan wasn't pitching the character to be part of Matt Reeves' DC elseworld, other sources have said that Clayface is a big addition to Reeves' 'The Batman 2.'
On top of all that, it's worth noting that Alan Tudyk is currently voicing Clayface in the DCU's "Creature Commandos" series, which only raises further questions about Flanagan's movie. Alternatively, it's possible the "Clayface" film will be its own thing in the same vein as Todd Phillips' "Joker" movies, focusing on a troubled, down on his luck actor who exists in his own world with nary a bat(man) in sight. Whatever the case, we are absolutely in, but let's try and keep the singing to a minimum this time around, please.