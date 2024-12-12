Horror Master Mike Flanagan Joins James Gunn's New DC Universe With Clayface Movie

The DC Universe has just had a huge clump of clay thrown into the mix — one that's set to be carefully molded by the master of both horror and heartbreak, Mike Flanagan, as the film's writer. Back in 2021, the director behind "Doctor Sleep," "The Haunting of Hill House," and "Midnight Mass" revealed he once pitched a solo film focusing on the Batman villain Clayface. Unfortunately, much like his planned Stephen King movie "Revival," the project soon after found itself on the shelf collecting dust. Well, now Variety reports that Flanagan's "Clayface" movie is back on the pottery wheel and is slated to be produced by "The Batman" director and "The Penguin" producer Matt Reeves (along with his 6th & Idaho Productions partner Lynn Harris).

The bad news for some Flana-fans (yep, we're starting that) is that while he'll be returning to the project to pen the script, he won't be handling directing duties, as DC Studios is on the lookout to appoint some other scare-inducing maestro to take the helm. It can't be helped really, given Flanagan's schedule. After ditching the House of N (aka Netflix) for Amazon, he's now hard at work adapting King's classic novel "Carrie" as a brand new television series. Flanagan is also gearing up to direct a new "Exorcist" movie for Blumhouse and is still developing a TV series adaptation of King's "Dark Tower" books, so his plate is quite full at the moment. As for Clayface himself, well, the character has a lengthy history in the DC Comics universe, so let's delve into that a bit.