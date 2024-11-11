Why Mike Flanagan's Adaptation Of Stephen King's The Dark Tower Is Taking So Long

Stephen King's "The Dark Tower" saga — which comprises eight novels, a novella, and a children's book — can be considered his magnum opus. The sheer breadth of its story, along with its breathtaking mishmash of genres, helped create an epic that embodies unfiltered storytelling. Magic is an integral aspect of "The Dark Tower," as exemplified by the existence of the Man in Black, along with demons, mutants, and the titular Tower itself. In many ways, "The Dark Tower" resists adaptation. For starters, the depth of this engrossing, fantastical story cannot be encapsulated in a single installment, and the best aspects of the saga demand an interiority that is best experienced in the written format.

Nevertheless, attempts to adapt "The Dark Tower" for the screen have been made, with 2017's "Dark Tower" movie emerging as a failed adaptation that sidesteps the wonderful strangeness of the original books for some reason. It is a baffling creative project — if it can even be called that — that completely mishandles the potential of its source material, weaving an incoherent tale that doesn't resemble King's saga in any shape or form. There are, admittedly, some justifiable underpinnings to the messy nature of the plot; indeed, with its free-form, surreal structure, and convoluted mythology, "The Dark Tower" simply feels like it shouldn't be adaptable. Be that as it may, the 2017 film adaptation seems to fundamentally misunderstand the essence of King's books to begin with.

Enter Mike Flanagan, who has a promising track record of adapting King's works so far thanks to his ability to grasp what makes characters tick and re-create fictional worlds with inspired leeway. His prior movie adaptations of King's works ("Gerald's Game" and "Doctor Sleep") have balance faithfulness to the source material with artistic liberty, allowing Flanagan to reimagine aspects of King's stories to better suit his directorial sensibilities. The results have been great so far, which bodes well for his "Dark Tower" TV series. With that said, why is his TV show taking so longer to come together in the first place?