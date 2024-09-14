The Dark Tower Almost Cost Mike Flanagan Another Stephen King Adaptation

Mike Flanagan is not just one of our modern horror masters, but he's proved to be one of the very best there is at adapting Stephen King's work for the screen. Between "Gerald's Game" and "Doctor Sleep," he's done the unthinkable not once, but twice. Two of the least-adaptable King novels were brought to life in brilliant fashion. Now, Flanagan is back with another King movie in the form of "The Life of Chuck," which is earning rave reviews on the festival circuit. However, it turns out Flanagan almost lost that opportunity thanks to his currently gestating adaptation of "The Dark Tower."

King's "The Dark Tower" series is his magnum opus, consisting of multiple novels spread out over decades. Flanagan is now working on adapting those books into a show. That's great news for fans of King's work. However, as the filmmaker recently noted in an interview with Vanity Fair, that created a bit of a conflict when he decided he wanted to take on "The Life of Chuck." Flanagan explained that the material in the 2020 novella resonated with him so much that he instantly knew he wanted to turn it into a movie:

"By the end of it, I was in tears, and incredibly uplifted, and convinced I'd read maybe the best thing that he'd written in a decade. I just was floored by the thing. So I fired off an email to him right away saying how much I loved the story, how incredible I thought it was, how meaningful, and important, and how it had really tattooed itself on my heart and said, 'It's the movie I want to make so that it'll exist in the world for my kids.'"

Unfortunately, King has a policy of not letting filmmakers squat on rights to his properties. Because Flanagan already had "Dark Tower" in the works, King was hesitant to let him have "Life of Chuck" as well. "He doesn't like to give the same filmmaker more than one thing, because it typically means one thing is not advancing at all," Flanagan explained. "He said, 'Well, let's focus on The Tower and I'll try to keep this one available for you for later.'"