The Haunting Team Of Mike Flanagan And Trevor Macy Depart Netflix For New Deal With Amazon

Horror maestro Mike Flanagan has been somewhat synonymous with Netflix for the last six years. The streaming platform is the home of his films "Hush," and "Gerald's Game," and the extremely popular series "The Haunting of Hill House," "The Haunting of Bly Manor," "Midnight Mass," "The Midnight Club," and the 2023 release, "The Fall of the House of Usher." The partnership between Mike Flanagan, his producing partner Trevor Macy, and Netflix has been a dream come true for horror fans, but Deadline broke the news today that Flanagan and Macy are saying farewell to the streaming giant. The duo have signed an exclusive multi-year overall series deal with Amazon Studios and will develop and produce new projects through their Intrepid Pictures company. This, of course, means that all of the new projects will be streamed exclusively on Prime Video.

"Mike and Trevor are remarkable at telling immersive, suspenseful stories that masterfully keep audiences engaged from start to finish," said Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios to Deadline. "We are excited to welcome them to Amazon Studios and are looking forward to our global customers experiencing their genre-bending creativity."

This new deal comes just as Flanagan and Macy's overall deal with Netflix comes to a close. The pair reportedly met with a variety of studios and streamers to secure a new overall deal for Intrepid, with Amazon Studios coming out victorious. "Amazon is a studio that we have long admired," Flanagan and Macy told Deadline. "Their commitment to engaging in groundbreaking series and content aligns with the ethos of what we have built at Intrepid. We are looking forward to working with the entire Amazon team as we bring our brand of genre productions to the service and audiences around the globe."