The Fall Of The House Of Usher: Everything We Know So Far About Mike Flanagan's Next Netflix Horror Series

Shirley Jackson, Henry James — now it's Edgar Allan Poe's turn to get the Mike Flanagan miniseries treatment. The "Haunting" anthology creator is hard at work on yet another literary adaptation, this time in the form of "The Fall of the House of Usher." The show will mark his latest project for Netflix, coming after his acclaimed slasher film "Hush" and Stephen King movie "Gerald's Game," as well as the first two seasons of "The Haunting," his limited series "Midnight Mass," and "The Midnight Club."

The latter of those titles, a TV show Flanagan and Leah Fong ("Once Upon a Time") developed based on Christopher Pike's 1994 YA horror novel of the same name, only just premiered on Netflix and has garnered mostly good reviews. However, /Film's Chris Evangelista felt it failed to uphold the high standard we've come to expect from Flanagan, describing it as "inert and dull [and] lacking any genuine frights." That being said, if you're a horror fan who feels the more jump scares the merrier, you may find "The Midnight Club" to be more your speed (but don't quote me on that).

While promoting "The Midnight Club" at New York Comic Con (via Collider), Flanagan gave a fresh update on "The Fall of the House of Usher," stating it will span eight episodes and could arrive as soon as Spring 2023, assuming Netflix doesn't elect to "hold it back for spooky season." In light of that news, here's a rundown of everything else we know about the series at this stage.