Mike Flanagan's The Fall Of The House Of Usher Series Isn't A 'Haunting' For One Simple Reason

Riding high off the success of "Midnight Mass," director Mike Flanagan has finally spilled a little bit about another one of his upcoming Netflix series — the newly announced "Fall of the House of Usher." What he has to say, and I'm sorry for using this phrase but it's apt, might surprise you.

"Midnight Mass" is in the rearview mirror, "Midnight Club" (no relation) is in post-production, and Flanagan's next at-bat is "Fall of the House of Usher." Upon the announcement of "Usher," people assumed it was the next "Haunting" installment, and for good reason. "The Haunting of Hill House" and "The Haunting of Bly Manor" were adapted from classic genre literature, just like "Usher," and hell ... the word "House" is even in the title of Edgar Allan Poe's classic story.

Turns out that's not quite the case and Flanagan said the reason is pretty simple...