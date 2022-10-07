Mike Flanagan's The Midnight Club Has Already Broken A World Record

Jump scares are an essential part of horror, but it's one of those things that a lot of people feel can be cheap or unnecessary. There is certainly a conversation to be had in that regard but when done correctly, they can be incredibly effective – just watch "The Exorcist III." Now, quantity over quality isn't always the way to go but Mike Flanagan, the man behind "The Haunting of Hill House" and "Doctor Sleep," just set the record in that department (literally) with his new show, "The Midnight Club."

As reported by Variety, Flanagan and his collaborators now hold the Guinness World Record "most scripted jump scares in a single television episode." There are a grand total of 21 jump scares packed into the premiere episode of the show, which is the filmmaker's latest collaboration with Netflix. "This is particularly important to me because I hate jump scares and I think they are the worst," Flanagan said at a press conference. "My whole career, people have been like, put more jump scares in, and do them faster!"

It is pretty fair to say that Flanagan, who also counts "Midnight Mass" and the woefully underrated "Hush" on his resume, is a modern master of horror. But it's also fair to say that he often resists jump scares in favor of something arguably richer, or at least different. So it's pretty impressive that when the man said "f*** it" and finally went for it, he literally set a world record.