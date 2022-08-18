Mike Flanagan's First Attempt To Adapt The Midnight Club Ended Poorly

If you've managed to recover from your "Midnight Mass"-inspired existential crisis, then steel yourself for yet another Netflix series from the twisted mind of Mike Flanagan. This time, he's making one for the teens! Or, at the very least, for teens that share his penchant for horror.

Flanagan is directing some episodes of the upcoming horror anthology "The Midnight Club," an adaptation of Christopher Pike's 1994 YA novel, and he's also writing and executive producing alongside Leah Fong and Julia Bicknell. The story follows a group of terminally ill teens who plan midnight meetings where they share sinister stories and search for signs of the supernatural. A bit like his work on "Midnight Mass," the writer-director comes at this story from a personal perspective: Growing up, Flanagan was a big fan of Pike's horror novels. The best-selling novelist has made several entries into the world of YA horror, and for many, he was the next natural step after graduating from the child-friendly fears of R.L Stine. Flanagan was one such kid.

Flanagan explained his "Midnight Club" origin story while chatting with Vanity Fair: "This is before I'd kind of graduated to Stephen King. I was coming right off of John Bellairs ["The House With a Clock in Its Walls"] and R.L. Stine [the "Goosebumps" series]. And so this really blew my hair back."

But his first attempt to adapt the story for the screen didn't turn out well.