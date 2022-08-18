Netflix's The Midnight Club Has A Tragic Real-Life Origin

Spooky season is just around the corner (yes, I'm one of those weirdos who would happily celebrate Halloween all year long if I could), which also means there's a new Mike Flanagan horror series making its way onto Netflix. The creator of "The Haunting" anthology and "Midnight Mass" currently has his hands full adapting the macabre works of Edgar Allan Poe for his upcoming miniseries, "The Fall of the House of Usher." But before he returns to the classic literary well, Flanagan will take a detour into the world of young adult horror and mystery with his and Leah Fong's series "The Midnight Club."

Adapted from the 1994 novel of the same name by Christopher Pike, "The Midnight Club" centers on a group of terminally ill teenagers in hospice care who sneak out of their rooms to share scary stories in the dead of night — promising that if one of them dies, they will return in some way to give the others hope there's a future waiting for them beyond their premature deaths. While the teaser for the series gives off big "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" energy, the actual show will probably have more in common with Flanagan's previous horror creations, exploring heartfelt themes about love, loss, and mortality in between terrifying jump-scares and disturbing imagery that imprints itself on your brain.

It only feel right that Flanagan should be the one to bring Pike's source material to the screen, and not just because he's been wanting to for almost 30 years (having first read the novel when he was a teenager himself). "The Midnight Club" is a creepy yet deeply-emotional story that lends itself to his artistic sensibilities, its melancholic premise inspired by a real-life tragedy.