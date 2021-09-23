Mike Flanagan Calls Midnight Mass His 'Most Personal' Project Yet

While the origin of "Midnight Mass' developed years ago, the timing never quite worked out. If you aren't a die-hard Flanagan fan (yet), you'll have to keep an eye out for the story's Easter eggs in his previous films. In "Hush," Maddie (played by writer/actor Kate Siegel) is the author of the book entitled Midnight Mass. In "Gerald's Game," audiences can spot the book again on the shelf above Jessie's bed as she is restrained to its bedposts.

In his interview with EW, Flanagan mentioned that he couldn't have brought this story to life before he got sober. He stated, "I could write about alcoholism, but I couldn't write about sobriety, not intelligently. It's by far the most personal thing I've ever been lucky enough to work on." After the success of "Hill House" and "Bly Manor," "Midnight Mass" could finally take off. Flanagan said that "what made it exciting, and kind of scary and uncomfortable sometimes, was that I really wanted to make sure that I was playing both sides of the board as passionately as I could. All of the characters, from Riley, who values logic and reason, to Father Paul, who unflinchingly puts his fate in the Almighty's hands, to Erin (Siegel), who's somewhere in between, represent "different parts" of the director who are constantly "in conversation and often in disagreement with each other."

While fleshing out "Midnight Mass," there were multiple revisions and drafts to comb through, Flanagan remembers.

"Here's this long scene I had written about atheism. Let me look at that a few years later and rebut it. Let me try to honestly come in and challenge my own idea. Here's a long scene about alcoholism. Let me really try to come in and talk about recovery. Being in conversation with my various selves over the last 11 years, that have all dipped into this story, that's what makes it so personal for me. I don't know that I'll ever be lucky enough to have that experience again with another piece of work."