Mike Flanagan's Midnight Mass Is About How The Bible Is Really A Horror Story

I grew up Catholic (I'm more or less an agnostic bordering on atheism at this point, like most Catholics I know), so I know all about the supernatural horrors baked into the faith. Say what you will about The Bible, but it's loaded with ghosts, demons, mass extinctions, supernatural beings, and all sorts of scary stuff. Mike Flanagan also knows all about this stuff, and it plays a part in his new horror series "Midnight Mass." Speaking with Vanity Fair, Flanagan revealed that one of the inspirations for the show was the Bible itself.

"It's impossible to separate the Bible as a book from horror literature. It has everything in there," says Flanagan. "It's overtly and unapologetically espousing supernatural, horrific events left and right. Even the hero of the story—God, the embodiment of love—drowns the world when he gets angry enough in the Old Testament." The filmmaker added:

"This isn't about just Catholicism, it's about the traditions of all of our religions, especially ones that reach back into the ancient world. The ancient world was a bloody and violent and terrifying place where we didn't understand the nature or the weather, or whether we'd live through the night or through the season. And every single natural function of the planet could be made to feel like a supernatural attack."

The Vanity Fair piece further describes the show as "a gateway to exploring zealotry and extremism, especially when those things are perpetrated with the best intentions." The series also grapples with Flanagan's "own feelings about faith, morality, forgiveness, and how human beings can distort those things, sometimes out of naïveté, and sometimes for their own glory rather than that of the greater good they purport to serve."