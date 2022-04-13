Frank Langella Fired From Mike Flanagan's The Fall Of The House Of Usher Following Alleged Misconduct

Modern master of horror Mike Flanagan's upcoming Netflix series "The Fall of the House of Usher" took a turn into the depths of real-life horror, as Oscar-nominated star Frank Langella vacated the lead role following an investigation of his alleged misconduct on set.

The series, based on the words of Edgar Allan Poe, is now on the lookout for a new Roderick Usher. With the series already halfway through filming, all of the scenes featuring Langella that were already filmed will be reshot, and filming will continue with scenes that did not require the presence of Roderick Usher until he is replaced. Deadline, who first broke the news, reached out to both Netflix and Langella's representatives for comment but came up empty. The allegations against Langella were confirmed by Variety, with the sexual harassment investigation launched after an unnamed female co-star alleged that Langella had not only made inappropriate comments on set but that he also touched the leg of a female co-star without her consent and commented, "Did you like that?" Important to note that the specifics of these allegations were reported to TMZ, and not from an official release by Netflix or law enforcement.

The allegations are obviously troublesome and extremely disappointing for the nearly six-decade veteran of the industry, but the fact Netflix and Mike Flanagan have chosen to take the allegations seriously and act with immediacy is sincerely refreshing. Langella may be viewed as a legendary performer, but no amount of power or acclaim can excuse blatant harassment. This investigation and accountability should be the industry standard across the board, but as we know too well, this is not the case.