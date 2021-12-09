Mike Flanagan's Fall Of The House Of Usher Netflix Series Will Star Frank Langella, Mark Hamill, And More

"The Fall of the House of Usher" casting news comes directly from Flanagan, who took to Twitter to reveal some names while confirming that he's "just a few weeks away from principal photography" on the series. The cast at the moment includes Frank Langella as "Roderick Usher, the towering patriarch of the Usher dynasty," Mary McDonell as "Madeline Usher, Roderick's sister and the hidden hand of the Usher dynasty," Carl Lumbley as Edgar Allan Poe's "legendary investigator C. Auguste Dupin," Mark Hamill as "a character surprisingly at home in the shadows," and Carla Gugino (Flanagan didn't specify who Gugino is playing). And there's more casting to come.

According to Flanagan, "This miniseries is a modern remix of some of the most iconic works of Edgar Allan Poe. To tell this epic tale of greed, horror, and tragedy, we have assembled the largest ensemble cast in the history of Intrepid Pictures." The title comes directly from the Poe story "The Fall of the House of Usher," which entails a family curse, incest, and other terrors. But, just as "The Haunting of Bly Manor" adapted multiple ghost stories from Henry James, "Usher" will also dip into multiple Poe stories. The presence of Poe's famous detective character C. Auguste Dupin, who doesn't appear in the "House of Usher" story, solidifies that.

I'm a huge fan of the work of both Flanagan and Poe, and I'm incredibly excited to see what he puts together here. The filmmaker says more casting announcements will arrive this week, so stay tuned.