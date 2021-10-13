The Fall Of The House Of Usher Netflix Series Will Be 'Insane,' Mike Flanagan Teases

This sounds like someone bragging about an indie band that suddenly got big, but I've been following Mike Flanagan's work since his feature debut "Absentia." That film did so much with so little that I immediately wanted to see more from the filmmaker. Since then he's helmed films like "Occulus," "Gerald's Game," "Hush," and "Doctor Sleep." He's also worked on the Netflix horror shows "The Haunting of Hill House," "The Haunting of Bly Manor," and the recent "Midnight Mass."

And now he has "The Fall of the House of Usher" on the way. The Netflix series draws not just from the Edgar Allan Poe story with the same title, but also Poe's work in general. This is similar to the approach of "The Haunting of Bly Manor," which used Henry James' "The Turn of the Screw" as its primary inspiration, but adapted several other ghost stories James wrote as well. And speaking with Bloody Disgusting, Flanagan promises that "House of Usher" is going to be a little different than his usual horror work. "A lot of the stuff I do is a slow burn. 'The Fall of the House of Usher' is a brush fire," he said, adding:

"A lot of the stuff I do is a slow burn. The Fall of the House of Usher is a brush fire. It is an explosion. It is as aggressive and rock 'n roll and over the top and just violent and insane and horrific as anything I have ever done... by a lot. We're gonna pull all the all stars from the Intrepid group of actors and some great new faces and we're just gonna f***ing jam."

I like Flanagan's slow-burns, but I'm excited to see what he does with an "aggressive and rock 'n roll and over the top and just violent and insane and horrific" show.